Will smoke from Siberian wildfires impact air quality in western Washington?

SEATTLE — Smoke from wildfires in Siberia is starting to filter into western Washington, which could impact the air quality.

Some good news, though: Right now, the smoke is being carried away by the Jet Stream five to eight miles above the Earth, so we won't be seeing the immediate impact.

Some Washington areas in higher elevations may see hazier skies.

If you see a bright red sky that's a little hazy in the early evening and morning hours, that's due to the smoke.

All areas of Washington have a "good" reading regarding air quality right now.

Back in 2018, wildfire smoke from Siberia clouded the city and choked the air quality for weeks.