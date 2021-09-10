Wildfire near Mount Rainier considered a ‘megafire’ after exceeding 100,000 acres

As of Friday, the Schneider Springs Fire is more than 100,000 acres and 17% contained.

NACHES, Wash. — The Schneider Springs Fire, a wildfire burning just southeast of Mount Rainier, is now considered a “megafire” since it has grown to more than 100,000 acres.

In a Friday update, the U.S. Forest Service said that the fire is now 101,633 acres and only 17% contained.

The fire was caused by lightning on Aug. 3 about 20 miles northwest of Naches. It is currently burning short grass, timber and brush.

With record temperatures and dry conditions, the flames were able to spread quickly in heavy timber, dead trees and along very steep terrain that was difficult to access, according to the Forest Service.

Level 3 (go now) evacuations have been ordered for Bumping River Road and Highway 410 between Little Naches and Rock Creek.

Level 2 (get ready) evacuation orders are in place for Hwy 410 from Little Naches to Wash Creek.

The area on the Naches Ranger District is closed due to the fire along with the lands managed by the Washington Department of Natural Resources, which closed public lands earlier this year.

As of Friday, there are 684 fire personnel working the fire. The Forest Service said that the fire is being managed under a full suppression strategy, but due to the large number of fires national, the number of firefighting resources is limited.

Crewmembers and resources will shift around the fire to areas where they will have the greatest success in limiting fire spread and protecting communities.

The 2021 fire season has wreaked havoc not just in Washington but across the entire country.

Experts say that fires are not only increasing in number but in size as conditions continue to get warmer and drier.