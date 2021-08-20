64,000-acre wildfire in Yakima Valley forces residents to evacuate

The Schneider Springs Fire is not expected to be fully contained until October.

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The Schneider Springs Fire in Yakima County has grown more than 40,000 acres this week and has forced residents along Bumping River Road and Highway 410 near the Snoqualmie National Forest to evacuate.

The fire, about 64,500 acres in size as of Friday morning, started on Aug. 3 in the Snoqualmie National Forest less than 20 miles northwest of Nile, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations have been issued for residents along Bumping River Road from Deep Creek to State Route 410 and those living near SR 410 from Bumping River Road to Old Naches Highway.

Level 2 (Get Ready) evacuation orders were issued for those living along Highway 12 from SR 410 to Tieton Reservoir Road.

A Red Cross shelter has been put in place at Summit View Church of Christ, located at 100 North 72nd Avenue in Yakima. Residents fleeing the fire can seek assistance with housing and other services there.

For up-to-date information about evacuations in the area, check the Yakima County Emergency Management Facebook page.

Roughly 432 fire personnel are fighting the fire, which remains 0% contained. The cause of the fire was determined to be lightning.

There is also a temporary forest order for National Forest lands in the region with additional closures pending.

In a Friday morning update, Nile Cliffdell Fire and Rescue Chief Ryan Clark said the communities in Cliffdell and Pinecliff along SR 410 are in the path of the fire as it pushes east.

The U.S. Forest Service urged everyone in the area to be mindful of the air quality as lingering smoke is producing unhealthy conditions for Yakima and Naches.

Air assets are helping to assess fire growth and conducting water drops to help minimize the growth of the fire so crews can continue defensive operations.

Personnel is also scouting for optimal locations to begin establishing containment lines.

Flames are burning short grass, timber and brush as the weather continues to be dry with gusty winds and temperatures in the mid-70s to mid-80s.

Fire crews are working to defend structures where evacuation orders are in place as well as prepping fire lines and roads to help suppression efforts.

As of Friday, 12 crews, 25 engines, six dozers, 11 water tenders and 12 pieces of other heavy equipment were battling the fire.

The Schnieder Springs Fire is already one of the hundreds of large wildfires the state has seen this year.

Amid extreme drought across most of the region, Washington has already had more large fires by mid-August of this year than it had all of last year.