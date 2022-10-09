Residents west of Index told to disregard incorrect evacuation alert amid Bolt Creek fire

Residents in multiple communities including Bothell and Everett received the alert that read in part "Evacuation alert for Bolt Creek Fire. GO! No time for delay."

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDEX, Wash. — Residents in multiple communities west of Index received an incorrect wildfire emergency evacuation alert on their phones Saturday causing confusion as the Bolt Creek fire continues to burn.

Residents in communities including Duvall, Bothell and Everett received the alert that read in part "Evacuation alert for Bolt Creek Fire. GO! No time for delay" and "LEAVE NOW."

Sky Valley Fire, Snohomish County Sheriff's Office and the Everett Fire Department quickly took to social media to tell residents that the alert was incorrect for residents west of Index and to disregard it.

A Level 3 mandatory evacuation order is in place for residents north of US 2 between Index and Skykomish.

Both directions of US 2 have been closed between Index and Skykomish until further notice in addition to the evacuation order.

The Bolt Creek Fire near Grotto and Skykomish is now estimated at 2,000 acres and was first reported Saturday morning, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

Washington State Fire Marshal said the fire is burning in heavy timber, logging slash, and brush and is threatening Bonneville Power.

State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan to support local firefighters.