Renton couple burned in Cold Springs fire give thanks for outpouring of support

SEATTLE — Jacob Hyland and Jamie Hyland are thanking people for all the support they've received since losing their toddler and suffering severe burns in the Cold Springs fire in September.
From inside Harborview Medical Center, the couple waved to family, friends, and supporters.
Jacob and Jamie have both undergone nearly a half dozen surgeries each as they continue their recovery at Harborview Medical Center. But the coronavirus has limited their contact to just one visitor a day.
In September, the Hylands and their 1-year-old son, Uriel, were trying to escape the raging Cold Springs wildfire when they were overcome by flames. Their son did not survive. Jamie was also pregnant at the time – her unborn child didn't survive.