Renton couple burned in Cold Springs fire give thanks for outpouring of support

Jacob Hyland and Jamie Hyland continue their recovery at Harborview Medical Center after suffering severe burns in September.

SEATTLE — Jacob Hyland and Jamie Hyland are thanking people for all the support they've received since losing their toddler and suffering severe burns in the Cold Springs fire in September.

From inside Harborview Medical Center, the couple waved to family, friends, and supporters.

UPDATE: Hyland family sent me this video of their reaction from inside #Harborview. They lost a child a nearly died in the Cold Springs #wildfire in #Okanogan County @KING5Seattle https://t.co/Sm78dWrxgX pic.twitter.com/KIUtL8UVKy — Sebastian Robertson (@srobertsontv) October 20, 2020

Jacob and Jamie have both undergone nearly a half dozen surgeries each as they continue their recovery at Harborview Medical Center. But the coronavirus has limited their contact to just one visitor a day.