Fast-moving brush fire races up Orange County hillside toward homes

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. — This story is updated with information as of 6:40 p.m. on May 11. To find the latest information regarding evacuations, road closures, and acrage, follow the Orange County Fire Authority on Twitter.

A wind- and terrain-driven fire chewed through brush in Aliso Wood Canyon between Laguna Niguel and Laguna Beach Wednesday, with the flames advancing toward high-dollar hillside estates overlooking the ocean, burning at least a dozen multimillion-dollar homes.

The fire was reported at 2:44 p.m., Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Sean Doran said.

The fire originated near the South Orange County Wastewater Authority's Coastal Treatment Plant, which handles sewage for the Laguna Beach area, said Orange County sheriff's Sgt. Scott Steinle.

The fire was estimated to be about three acres as of 3:30 p.m., but spread to at least 30 acres by 5 p.m.

Thirty minutes later, the OCFA put the blaze at 150 acres with no containment. Crews on scene estimated the size at about 200 acres by 6:15 p.m.

The flames spread quickly as they tore through thick brush on the hillside, aided by ocean winds that sparked spot fires ahead of the main blaze. The fire pushed its way uphill, advancing on Aliso Summit Trail and into the neighboring multimillion-dollar estates.

At least a dozen homes were seen burning as the flames crested a hilltop and advanced into an exclusive neighborhood, swallowing homes along La Vue and Coronado Pointe near the Aliso Summit Trail. Multiple homes were completely destroyed by the blaze.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The flames advanced even as fixed-wing planes dropped fire retardant on the hillside in hopes of slowing the advance of the flames. Several water- dropping helicopters were also being employed in the firefight.

Evacuations were ordered in the Coronado Pointe and Pacific Island Drive areas, while voluntary evacuation orders were issued in the Balboa Nyes and Moulton Meadows neighborhoods in Laguna Beach. Students taking part in after-school activities at Laguna Beach High School were also evacuated, according to the school district.

Deputies were asking residents on San Simeon, Sierrra Vista, Alta Terra, Nucella, Serana, Avante, Tanarron, Teracina, Islands Avenue, Capri Court, Sunrisa Lane, Chapala Court, Arelu Court and Anamonte to evacuate. An evacuation center was established at the Laguna Niguel Community Center at 28751 Crown Valley Parkway, Steinle said.