Cold Springs, Pearl Hill Fires grow to more than 314,000 acres

There are Level 3 Evacuations in Okanogan and Douglas Counties due to the Cold Spring Canyon/Pearl Hill fire.

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. — The Cold Springs and Pearl Hill Fires in Okanogan and Douglas Counties are burning hundreds of thousands of acres each on Tuesday.

The Cold Springs Fire is burning approximately 140,000 acres near Omak, located in Okanogan County, at last check and is 0% contained. It began burning at about 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6.

Multiple structures have been lost in the Cold Springs Fire. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Okanogan County Fairgrounds is open for livestock and has areas for RV campers. The Red Cross is coordinating shelter for those that have been evacuated.

The nearby Pearl Hill Fire is burning 174,000 acres nine mile east of Bridgeport, Washington, in Douglas County as of Tuesday. It is 0% contained at last check.

The wildfire was initially part of the Cold Springs Fire, but crews have since separated the two incidents.

There are Level 3 evacuations in place in Douglas, Chelan and Okanogan Counties due to the fire.

Douglas County Evacuations: The towns of Bridgeport and Mansfield as well as the Bridgeport Bar, Moses Coulee and Rimrock Meadows areas are under Level 3 evacuation notices.

Residences east of Road K NE, up to Strahl Canyon/Barker Canyon Road, between U.S. 2 and Pearl Hill are also under a level 3 evacuation notices along with homes east of Road H NE towards SR 17.

Level 3 evacuations were also issued for all of McNeil Canyon Road, Road 20 NW, and Road D NW, as well as Crane Orchard Road from SR 173 to the road end.

Evacuees should call the Red Cross at (509)-670-5331 for shelter needs.

Douglas County Road Closures: Highway 172 is closed both directions from Mansfield west to McNeil Canyon Road.

SR 172 and SR 17 are closed east of Mansfield and from Bridgeport Hill Road to the south.

Bridgeport Hill Road is also closed east to Leahy Junction. Pearl Hill Road, Highland Orchard Road, Road P and Road 28 from Pearl Hill Road at Hanford's residence to Road K NE to SR 17 are also closed.

Okanogan County Evacuations:

Washington State fire resources are mobilizing to help combat the Cold Springs Canyon/Pearl Hill fire in Okanogan and Douglas Counties.

Five strike teams and air resources have been ordered to help fight the fire, according to the Washington State Fire Marshal's Office.

The fire started out burning near Cameron Lake Road in Okanogan County, and quickly traveled south, jumping State Route 17 into Douglas County.

The fire is burning in sage and brush and is estimated to be 8,000 acres and growing, according to a release from Deputy State Fire Marshal Amy Thorton. It's threatening homes, crops and power lines.

Okanogan County Evacuations: Level 3 evacuation notices are in place for the Cameron Lake area, as well as residences west of Timm Road along the Columbia River to SR 17 and north to SR 97 to Malott. Green Orchard Road in Brewster is under a Level 3 evacuation.

Okanogan County Road Closures:

Columbia River Road at SR 155

Cameron Lake Road at SR 97

Delfield Road at Jackwells intersection

Saint Mary's Mission Road off SR 155

SR 2 from Farmer to Coulee City and from Mansfield to Coulee City

SR 17 from Bridgeport to Coulee City

SR 174 at Lahey Junction

The Red Cross has launched a virtual temporary evacuation point and evacuees should call 509-670-5331.