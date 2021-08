The Rooster Comb Fire in Chelan County started just before 5 p.m. Sunday.

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — A fire burning near Wenatchee in Chelan County is threatening homes, prompting Level 3 evacuations Sunday night.

The Rooster Comb Fire started around 4:50 p.m. on Sunday. It was estimated to be 150 acres and growing a few hours later.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire is burning in grass and safe brush.