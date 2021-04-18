Multiple agencies respond to large brush fire in south King County

A large brush fire is burning near Black Diamond in south King County. No homes or structures have been damaged.

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Multiple crews are continuing to battle a large brush fire burning in south King County Sunday evening.

The fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. in the area of 35200 Green Valley Road near Black Diamond in King County.

It's unknown how large the fire is, but firefighters declared it a 3-alarm to bring in more resources, according to officials with Puget Sound Fire. Officials said the fire is burning in difficult terrain with little access.

No homes or structures have been damaged. One firefighter sustained a minor injury, officials said.

Firefighting units from all around King County are helping to battle the blaze, as well as units from the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

DNR has brought in a helicopter to do water drops on the flames, officials said.

Firefighting crews will likely be in the area through the night to work on the fire.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said several brush fires have been reported around western Washington Sunday.

The region has seen several days of dry weather and warm temperatures, which has dried out grasses making fires more likely.

Several large brush fires have been reported across the area today. Grasses are drying out with warmer, dry weather! Please use caution with any activity that could cause a spark! #wawx https://t.co/MHga7ZqNEt — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) April 19, 2021