More smoke from BC wildfires could blow into western Washington by Friday, air quality to remain good

Though air quality around Puget Sound isn't expected to be impacted by the smoke, central Washington could see moderate impacts.

More smoke from the wildfires burning in British Columbia is expected to make its way into Washington state by Friday.

Though it may be visible in the Puget Sound region, it is not expected to impact the air quality as it should remain well above the surface.

According to the Department of Ecology's smoke forecast, air quality will be good throughout most of the state Thursday.

On Friday, air quality begins to diminish in central Washington.

The air remains moderate in central Washington Saturday.

Air quality is expected to improve for much of the state by Sunday.

Though western Washington has remained mostly smoke-free so far this summer, the state is now in a state of emergency as wildfire risk grows. Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency that includes a prohibition on most outdoor and agricultural burning through Sept. 30.