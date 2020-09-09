LIVE UPDATES: Man arrested for allegedly starting fire along SR 167 near Puyallup

Find developments on fires burning across the Puget Sound region and Pacific Northwest. More than 330,000 acres burned in Washington in 24 hours.

WASHINGTON — The Sumner Grade Fire, which prompted Level 3 evacuations in Bonney Lake, has grown to 800 acres and is about 20%, according to East Pierce Fire.

The fire started on Monday, Sept. 7 alongside SR 410 and quickly spread due to winds and dry conditions. SR 410 remains closed due to the fire and downed power lines. Find traffic updates here.

Wednesday, Sept. 9

4:45 p.m.

A man has been arrested for allegedly starting a fire in the median of SR 167 near Puyallup. Washington State Trooper Ryan Burke tweeted a photo that shows grass in the median on fire. The 36-year-old Puyallup resident is expected to be booked into jail, according to Burke.

Joint team effort!! WSP, Fife Pd and Puyallup PD just arrested a 36yr old Puyallup resident. He was caught in the median on SR-167@ Meridian setting a fire! He is currently on his way to jail! Great job everybody!#playstupidgames pic.twitter.com/8N3wHcT5kJ — Trooper Ryan Burke (@wspd1pio) September 9, 2020

4 p.m.

A one-year-old child from Renton has tragically passed away and two adults are severely burned after a search near the Cold Springs Fire in Okanogan County.

Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley identified the child's parents on as 31-year-old Jacob Hyland and 26-year-old Jamie Hyland of Renton, Wash. The couple was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment.

Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz issued a statement after learning about the first fatality due to wildfires in Washington this season.

"My heart breaks for the family of the child who perished in the Cold Springs fire. I am devastated. The DNR family is devastated. The pain that family is going through is unfathomable," said Franz.

3:15 p.m.

Gov. Jay Inslee has declared a statewide emergency due to the ongoing wildfires burning across the state. He is also planning to sign a proclamation that will allow families who have lost their homes because of wildfires to get cash assistance.

3 p.m.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs in western Washington.

The funds were approved to help with the Bordeaux Road Fire burning in Thurston County and the Sumner Grade Fire burning in Pierce County.

2:20 p.m.

Level 3 Evacuation orders have been lifted for the Bordeaux Fire has been lifted and verified residents can return to their homes. Only one lane of traffic is open and heavy fire agency traffic remains on Mima Road and the surrounding area, according to officials. The Bordeaux Fire has burned approximately 290 acres.

2 p.m.

The Sumner Grade Fire burning near Bonney Lake has grown to 800 acres and is approximately 20% contained, according to East Pierce Fire & Rescue. At least four structures were destroyed. There are no injuries to report. SR 410 remains closed due to the fire and downed lines.

1 p.m.

The Northwest Clean Air Agency has called a Stage 2 air quality burn ban for Island, Skagit, and Whatcom counties because high levels of wildfire smoke continues to impair the local air quality.

The ban will remain in effect until further notice, according to a statement from the agency. No outdoor burning is allowed, including residential and agricultural burning, during a Stage 2 air quality burn ban. Home heating with fireplaces and uncertified wood stoves is also prohibited. This ban includes recreational fires like campfires and fire pits.

5 a.m.

All evacuation areas impacted by the Sumner Grade Fire were upgraded to level 3 overnight, according to Bonney Lake police.