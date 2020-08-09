Live updates: Multiple fires burning in Oregon, SW Washington

KGW is tracking multiple fires in Oregon and SW Washington Wednesday. Evacuation notices have been issued, and roads and schools have been closed.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multiple wildfires are burning throughout the Portland metro area and surrounding areas.

Gov. Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in response to major wildfires, which allows the state fire marshal to mobilize resources to assist local firefighters.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 45 active wildfires had burned nearly 420,000 acres throughout the state.

Evacuation notices have been issued for several of wildfires, and roads and schools have been closed.

INTERACTIVE MAP: Fires burning in Oregon and Washington

Here's the latest information:

Clackamas County

County officials have declared a state of emergency as several active wildfires in the county led to evacuations.

County fire officials said Wednesday that fire crews are battling four active major wildfires. At least 22 structures have been destroyed and another 600 are threatened.

By Tuesday night, there were more than a dozen Level 2 (be set) and Level 3 (go) evacuations in place. Officials said on Tuesday evening that people living anywhere in the county not explicitly under a Level 2 or Level 3 evacuation should consider themselves to be under a Level 1 (be ready) evacuation order.

Interactive map: Evacuation orders in Clackamas County

"Everyone needs to be ready for evacuation even if you're in an urban area," Nancy Bush, Director of Disaster Management for Clackamas County said.

Bush estimated that more than 2,000 homes had been evacuated by Wednesday morning because of the fires.

County officials on Wednesday afternoon updated the list of evacuation check-in sites and provided a link that shows which sites are open, which are closed and which are full.

Just after 1 p.m., the sheriff's office announced that the city of Estacada was under a Level 3 (Go now!) evacuation order due to the Riverside Fire. Deputies were going door to door to get people out of their homes.

The Riverside Fire, in the Mt. Hood National Forest, was continuing to grow and push westward down Highway 224. The fire moved 17 miles on Tuesday. By Wednesday afternoon it had grown to 40,000 acres and was 0% contained.

The three other major wildfires in the county are Dowdy, Unger and Wilhoit.

Clackamas officials reported a fire near Highway 213 and South Spangler Road around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night. By 11:30 p.m., ODOT had blocked the highway at Carus Road and Union Hall Road and notified people in the area to leave. At 3:04 a.m. Wednesday, Clackamas Fire tweeted that crews contained the fire and were putting out hot spots. The fire started when a motor home caught on fire and spread to a nearby house and about 10 acres of brush. Two homes burned down. Several other homes were evacuated but those evacuees have now returned. No injuries were reported.

Earlier Tuesday a fire started at Eagle Creek, off Highway 211 between Damascus and Estacada. That fire was burning near Wildcat Mountain Road.

PGE reported that About 23,000 residents in Clackamas County were without power as of noon Wednesday.

Marion County

Marion County has declared a state of emergency because of wildfires that are spreading rapidly in the county.

The state of emergency allows the county to seek resources from the state government and implements the county's Emergency Operations Plan, which provides for emergency purchasing procedures and more flexibility for personnel utilization.

The Beachie Creek Fire has combined with several other fires in the Santiam Canyon area and is now called the Santiam Fire. The fire has prompted Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation orders for residents in Santiam Canyon.

The fire has grown to over 131,000 acres thanks to strong winds and dry fuels.

Firefighters expect the weather conditions to improve later in the week, allowing crews to get a handle on the fires.

The following locations were under Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation orders Tuesday, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office:

Lyons

Mehama

Detroit

Idanha

Hwy. 214 north of Silver Falls State Park to Scotts Mills

Level 2 (Be Set) evacuations were issued for the following areas:

Stayton

Sublimity

Aumsville

Silverton

Hwy. 213 west Mt. Angel Silverton to Drakes Crossing

It's unclear how many lives and structures have been lost in the Marion County fires. State fire officials urged any central or eastern Marion County residents who have not been notified of a Level 2 evacuation (get set) to consider themselves at Level 1 (get ready).

An evacuation staging area has been established at the Oregon State Fairgrounds at 2330 17th Street NE in Salem. Impacted residents can call 503-391-7294 for more information.

Your pics September 9, 2020: Images of the fiery skies across Oregon and Washington 1/51

2/51

3/51

4/51

5/51

6/51

7/51

8/51

9/51

10/51

11/51

12/51

13/51

14/51

15/51

16/51

17/51

18/51

19/51

20/51

21/51

22/51

23/51

24/51

25/51

26/51

27/51

28/51

29/51

30/51

31/51

32/51

33/51

34/51

35/51

36/51

37/51

38/51

39/51

40/51

41/51

42/51

43/51

44/51

45/51

46/51

47/51

48/51

49/51

50/51

51/51 1 / 51

Washington County

Two major fires are burning in the county, the Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak Fire north of Newberg and the Powerline Fire near Hagg Lake.

At 8:02 a.m. Wednesday, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue tweeted that conditions remain unpredictable as crews continue to battle the Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak Fire, which has burned at least 2,000 acres north of Newberg. Fire officials say three barns caught fire but no homes have been lost. No people or animals have been injured and there are no additional evacuation orders. Crews are focusing on structure protection.

Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation orders are in place at:

Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak Fire: SW Weaver Dr., SW Wildfire Dr., NE Brooks Ln. NE Jaquith Ln. NE Ellis Ln, NE Mountain Top Rd. NE Bald Peak Rd., and NE McCormick Hill Rd. ... expanded (8:25 p.m.) to NE Bryan Creek, NE Quarter Mile Ln., NE Chehalem Dr. Hillside Dr. ... expanded (11:58 p.m.) to SW Neugebauer Rd., north or SW Jaquith Rd to SW Vanderschuere Road. This includes SW Herd Ln., SW Hideaway Ln., SW Forest Park Rd, SW Strawberry Hill Dr., SW Fernhollow Ln., SW Bryanna Ct., and SW Wildhaven Ln. ... expanded (12:12 a.m.) to SW Buckhaven Rd., north to SW McCormick Hill Rd., up to Vanderschuere Rd. Also, east of SW Neugebauer Rd., to Hwy 219 between SW Jaquith Rd to SW Vanderschuere Rd.

Powerline Fire: All of Dundee Road near Hagg Lake; SW Patton Valley Road to Cherry Grove; SW Lee Road; SW Cascara Road near Hagg Lake; entire city of Cherry Grove; SW South Road between NW Mount Richman Road and the city of Cherry Grove. As of 7:48 a.m. Wednesday, all evacuation orders remain in effect.

The staging area for evacuated residents of the Chehalem Mountain Fire has been moved to Mountainside High School, located at 12500 SW 175th Avenue in Beaverton.

On Tuesday officials closed Hagg Lake, shutting off boat access and use of the park around the lake.

Lane County

A wildfire, called the Holiday Farm Fire by officials, started Monday and has burned homes in towns and communities along the McKenzie River, east of Eugene.

According to The Register-Guard, Lane County Administrator Steve Mokrohisky said Blue River has suffered "catastrophic damage" and lives have likely been lost.

Officials in Lane County said on Tuesday evening, that the fire is estimated to be 37,000 acres big and is 0% contained.

Gov. Brown's emergency declaration will send more resources to firefighters battling the fire.

Crews were able to help assist 46 people to evacuate the area after dealing with blocked roads. As of Tuesday afternoon, crews were still working to find anyone who might still be trapped in their homes. The fire has damaged communication towers in the area and officials said it has limited communication between teams. Evacuation orders are in place for the following areas:

Vida

Blue River

Mohawk

McKenzie Bridge

Leesburg

Waterville

The evacuation point for those in Blue River is Thurston High School and those west of Blue River are encouraged to travel to the Deschutes County Fairgrounds. The Bob Keeper Adult Activity Center located at 215 W. C Street in Springfield is a temporary shelter for those who have evacuated or lost power as well.

Tillamook County

Several fires started Monday night in Tillamook because of downed power lines, according to the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office.

The largest fire started at 10:50 p.m. on Pike Road and had grown to 50 acres by Tuesday morning. Residents were evacuated and a shelter was set up at the County Fairgrounds. Latest evacuation orders

Authorities asked people not to call 911 or the non-emergency line about being able to return to the area. They will advise when it is safe to return.

Lincoln County

Authorities told residents to evacuate to the east on Highway 18 and avoid heading towards Lincoln City.

Level 3 Evacuation orders:

Lincoln City: NW 40th all the way north from the ocean to East Devil's Lake Road All of East Devil's Lake Road

Rose Lodge: N. Slick Rock Creek Road N. Boulder Creek N. Sundown Drive N. Bear Creek Road S. Schooner Creek Road





Level 2 Evacuation orders:

NW 40th south from the ocean to East Devil's Lake Road (Safeway to Outlet Mall)

The fires have burned over 1,000 acres combined, officials said Wednesday.

Check tripcheck.com for the latest information on road closures.

Jackson County

Fire crews are battling a fast-moving fire, called the Almeda Fire, that started in the City of Ashland, burned through Talent, and hit Phoenix, KOBI-TV reported.

On Wednesday, ODOT has closed Interstate 5 between north Medford and Central Point, exits 30-33.

On Tuesday, Oregon 99 is closed between Phoenix and Talent. There is no estimated time of re-opening for the closures, ODOT said.

On Tuesday night, Gov. Brown declared the Almeda Fire burning in Southern Oregon a conflagration which will clear the way for more resources to be sent to fight the fire.

Douglas County

Douglas County is battling a number of wildfires, the largest being the Archie Creek Fire.

Level 3 (Go Now) Evacuation Order has been issued for all of Idleyld Park and Glide to Little River Road. As well as, all homes, cabins, recreation sites and the lodge at Diamond Lake, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Level 2 (Get Set) Evacuation Order is in place for residents of Sutherlin, OR living on the south side of Nonpareil Road from Plat K Road east to Banks Creek. This includes Fraser Canyon and all other side streets to the east to Banks Creek.

The rest of Douglas County is at a Level 1 (Be Ready) Evacuation Order.

Evacuated residents affected by fires in Douglas County can go to the American Red Cross Temporary Evacuation Point at the Douglas County Fairgrounds at 2110 Frear Street, Roseburg.

Clark County

East County Fire & Rescue reported at 5:47 a.m. Tuesday that crews were responding to a wildfire in the area of Paradise Road and Northeast Rosemary Drive in Washougal and they asked residents in that area to be prepared to evacuate.

Skamania County

The Big Hollow fire is burning east and north of Trapper Creek Wilderness on the Mt. Adams Ranger District. According to officials, it is between 5,000 and 10,000 acres and growing.

Gifford Pinchot National Forest is developing closure orders for the southwestern portions of the forest. This will include developed campgrounds, dispersed camping, day-use areas, wilderness areas and all forest roads and trails within.