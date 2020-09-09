LIVE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuations in Bonney Lake and Sumner as fires spread across Washington

Get real-time updates on fires burning across the Puget Sound region and Pacific Northwest. More than 330,000 acres burned in Washington in 24 hours.

6:30 p.m.

Mandatory evacuations now in effect for parts of Bonney Lake and Sumner.

Bonney Lake police report, "All areas south and west of SR410 all the way to Angeline Road and Rhodes Lake Road to McCutcheon. Please leave now."

If you have any questions, contact Pierce County Evacuation Line 253-798-1571.

6:23 p.m.

According to Graham Fire & Rescue, a fire is forcing "Level 3 evacuations from 240th to 154th to 264th to the Orting-Kapowsin HWY. Fire danger is high and winds are expected to increase this evening. Evacuation level will be re-evaluated in the morning."

5:55 p.m.

A brush fire is threatening homes near Bonney Lake and Sumner. Crews are fighting the fire from the ground and air. Officers are helping residents evacuate as flames threaten homes.

Bonney Lake police report, "Level 2 Evacuation Alert for south side of SR 410. Be ready to go at short notice. Prepare your route. Traffic will be difficult. If you have the opportunity to leave now, please do so. If you have any questions, contact Pierce County Evacuation Line: 253-798-1571."

5:30 p.m.

Fire along I-5 in Federal Way is slowing traffic.

#FederalWay: Two outside lanes of NB I-5 and left lane of SB I-5 blocked at 320th. Fire is also in the median.

5:23 p.m.

Tacoma Fire Department is battling a house fire in the 7400 block of South Pine Street. No injuries are reported.

5:20 p.m.

Longtime rink known as Skate Tiffany's in Puyallup caught fire this afternoon. Crews are battling that blaze from the ground.