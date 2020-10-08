There's a level 3 evacuation in place for about 4-5 homes on Columbia river road near the heel of the fire.

NESPELEM, Wash. — There is a five thousand-acre fire burning in Nespelem, Sunday, according to the Mount Tolman fire center.

According to Tolman, the fire started out burning a thousand acres and grew to 5,000 acres has been delcared contained but not out.

There is a Level 3 evacuation in place for about 4-5 homes near the heel of the fire, according to the fire center.

A level 3 evacuation means there is immediate danger and residents need to evacuate now.

The fire is burning grass and sage, according to the fire center. Numerous fire resources are out combating the blaze, including aerial support.

The fire is located near the location of the greenhouse fire which burned over 5 thousand acres in Okanogan County in late July.

According to the National Weather Service, smoke from the fire is showing up on satellites Sunday afternoon.

No word yet on the cause of the fire.

Lower Coyote Creek Fire near Nespelem, Washington showing up on satellite this late afternoon. #WAWX #IDWX Satellite data obtained off @CoDWXData pic.twitter.com/2hjWVuXilw — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) August 10, 2020

NWS Spokane tweeted out Sunday that a fire watch due to windy and dry conditions has been issued for Tuesday in central and eastern Washington including in Spokane.

A fire weather watch has been issued for Tuesday afternoon and evening for the area shaded in cream. #wawx pic.twitter.com/hjmsKukOSp — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) August 9, 2020

A statewide burn ban went into effect in July, and lasts until September 30 unless fire conditions improve, which was prompted by the already active wildfire season in eastern Washington, according to a press release from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.