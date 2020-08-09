Keep windows closed as wildfire smoke lingers in western Washington, officials advise

SEATTLE — With wildfire smoke moving across western Washington, officials are advising residents to keep their windows shut and stay indoors as much as possible.
Much of the Puget Sound region was experiencing what is considered to be unhealthy air early Tuesday morning due to the wildfire smoke being pushed in by easterly winds.
The air quality began to improve by 7 a.m., especially in south Sound areas. Air in the Seattle metro area is expected to improve throughout the morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Wildfire smoke is full of small particles that can get into your eyes and lungs causing health problems including chest pain, headaches, or an irregular heartbeat.
The Washington Department of Health encourages people to stay inside and away from pollution when air quality levels become unhealthy. Keeping your windows and doors closed and using an indoor high-efficiency HEPA filter can help keep indoor air as clean as possible.