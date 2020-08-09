Keep windows closed as wildfire smoke lingers in western Washington, officials advise

With poor air quality in the Puget Sound region and Cascade foothills, residents are being told it's best to stay indoors if possible with windows shut.

SEATTLE — With wildfire smoke moving across western Washington, officials are advising residents to keep their windows shut and stay indoors as much as possible.

Much of the Puget Sound region was experiencing what is considered to be unhealthy air early Tuesday morning due to the wildfire smoke being pushed in by easterly winds.

The air quality began to improve by 7 a.m., especially in south Sound areas. Air in the Seattle metro area is expected to improve throughout the morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Wildfire smoke is full of small particles that can get into your eyes and lungs causing health problems including chest pain, headaches, or an irregular heartbeat.