You shouldn't wipe ash from your car. Here's what to do instead

Wiping and even rinsing wildfire ash off your vehicle can release harmful chemicals and cause paint damage.

SEATTLE — Ash is beginning to fall in parts of western Washington as wildfires break out near White Pass and Stevens Pass.

Wiping or rinsing wildfire ash off your vehicle can release harmful chemicals and cause paint damage. Instead, you should thoroughly wash your vehicle with soap and water.

According to AAA, if conditions are dry, you should brush ash off with a long-handled duster, instead of wiping or blowing it off using an air duster.

If washing your vehicle at home, wet thoroughly and wash with warm water, a soft mitt, towel or sponge, and formulated car wash soap. Start at the roof and work your way down and around the panels. Make sure to rinse your vehicle thoroughly and dry it with a soft clean towel.

AAA said it is important to remove ash from your car as soon as possible. It may take several days and several washes since ash will continue to fall depending on conditions.

Twitter users began sharing where they have been seeing ash Saturday morning, including Everett and Bothell.

Ash falling from the sky in Bothell. I don’t regret not letting my youngest play his soccer game this morning. pic.twitter.com/PuiTOqZphc — Sarah Kogler (@weatherchaser5) September 10, 2022