Haze returns to Puget Sound, but smoke won't be as thick as before

Wildfire smoke from California is starting to drift back into western Washington, but the air quality won't be nearly as bad around Puget Sound as it was in mid-September.

The National Weather Service of Seattle (NWS) shared a photo of hazy smoke seen from Tumwater Tuesday afternoon. Another photo taken from the Space Needle shows a band of smoke on the horizon.

KING 5 Meteorologist Jordan Wilkerson said hazy skies will be noticeable Wednesday and Thursday, but the smoke will stay mostly in the upper atmosphere.

Temperatures are forecasted into the 70s and low 80s this week, but a layer of smoke could keep the warmth down slightly.

Looks like some smoke moving in here in Olympia. Looking west. pic.twitter.com/OGqwxC153v — Tom Tedford (@TedfordKING5) September 30, 2020

Air quality should stay in the "moderate" range for western Washington, unlike the stifling stretch of "unhealthy" air that blanketed the Pacific Northwest in mid-September. Seattle's air quality was considered among the worst in the world earlier this month.

The air quality is expected to improve by Friday.