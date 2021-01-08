Firefighters gain 74% Bootleg Fire containment ahead of drier, windier weather

According to the Oregon State Fire Marshal, the fire has destroyed 161 homes, 247 outbuildings, and 342 vehicles so far.

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. — Crews are gaining containment of the Bootleg Fire burning across Klamath and Lake Counties in southern Oregon.

As of Sunday, the lighting-caused fire was burning 413,734 acres, and firefighters had it 74% contained, up from 53% last week.

"We've been able to take advantage of some good weather days," said Al Nash, a public information spokesperson working on the Bootleg Fire. "Cooler, wetter, not as windy, all of those things benefit firefighters."

Just fewer than 1,900 people are working on the Bootleg Fire, down from about 2,200 the last few weeks.

Fire growth continues to be a concern to the north and east, especially as forecasters predict drier, windier weather this week.

"Starting to feel a little more comfortable, but we don't want to let our guard down," operations section chief Brad Washa said in a Sunday video update.

