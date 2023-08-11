Fire breaks out at Everett apartment building

According to the Everett Fire Department, the call was upgraded to a two-alarm fire, which brings more trucks, firefighters and equipment to the scene.

EVERETT, Wash. — A fire broke out at an apartment building in Everett Friday afternoon.

The fire started at the Park 120 apartments around 3:30 p.m.

According to the Everett Fire Department, the response was upgraded to a two-alarm fire. That kind of call summons more trucks, with more firefighters, but it also calls for a hazardous materials vehicle and a support vehicle called a “supply shop.” These units provide additional equipment such as oxygen tanks.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

