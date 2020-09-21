Family reflects on evacuating Sumner wildfire with newborn

As the smoke rolls out of Sumner and Bonnie Lake, one family is finally enjoying quiet after weeks of stress.

SUMNER, Wash. — At just seven weeks old, baby Payton, who was born prematurely, has been through more than most.

After 40 days in the neonatal intensive care unit inside a Tacoma hospital, Erin Hash and her husband weres ready to bring their baby home.

However, they were only home for less than 24 hours before they were forced to evacuate due to the Sumner Grade Fire.

“It’s a feeling that you can’t ever prepare yourself for,” said Hash.

“I’ve never taken her into public with a diaper bag, let alone have to pack everything she’s going to need to survive for however long we’re going to be evacuated-- if we ever come back,” Hash said.



Two days after Labor Day, the so-called ‘Sumner Grade Fire’ grew to more than 500 acres. Bonney Lake and Sumner-area residents evacuated. As of Saturday, East Pierce Fire and rescue had equipment on scene in Sumner to respond, should the Sumner Grade Fire flare back up. The good news is that rain and wind have held keep the wildfire at bay.

Payton's father recorded on his iPhone as fire crews allowed him back into the neighborhood for the first time.

“Oh my God, the house is intact so far,” he’s heard saying on video. “O,h it’s looking good,” he continued.

A fire line that stopped some 25 yards from his home.

“I turned the corner saw the front of my house was still good and then pulled in the driveway and went to the back yard and saw the back of the house was good. I lost it I broke down I was just relieved,” Hash said.