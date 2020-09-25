Drone video shows devastation in wake of Cold Springs Fire

One video taken along State Route 97 near Monse Bridge Road shows some houses that are still standing, while others nearby were leveled by the wildfire.

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. — The Cold Springs Fire in Okanogan County has burned nearly 190,000 acres, and destroyed or damaged nearly 80 homes since it began burning over Labor Day weekend.

A one-year-old child was killed and his parents were severely burned while trying to flee from the wildfire. Authorities are investigating the child's death.

Drone video posted by Okanogan County Emergency Management on Facebook shows devastation left behind in the wildfire's wake.

One of the videos was taken on Sept. 16 along State Route 97 near Monse Bridge Road in the Brewster area.

The video shows some houses that are still standing, while others nearby were leveled by the wildfire. Charred cars and burned earth along the highway are also visible in the video.

Another drone video taken on Sept. 19 shows remains of the Omak Lumber Mill after it was destroyed by fire on Sept. 8.

A live video posted by Okanogan County Emergency Management on Sept. 8 showed the partial collapse of the lumber mill.

An emergency management official who spoke during the Facebook Live said the fire was "very hot," and embers and debris were flying. Firefighters were unable to attack the blaze due to danger from the debris.