Crews respond to multiple brush fires in Thurston, Mason counties

Multiple brush fires started along northbound I-5 and Highway 101 Wednesday afternoon. State troopers say the fires may have been intentionally set.

Crews rushed to contain multiple brush fires along northbound I-5 and HWY 101 between Tumwater and Shelton Wednesday afternoon.

There were six brush fires that started along northbound I-5 near the Scatter Creek Rest area and Trosper Road SW between 3 and 4 p.m. in Thurston County, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Robert Reyer. Those fires have been mostly contained as of 4:20 p.m., Reyer said.

Three additional fires broke out on northbound HWY 101 between Black Lake Boulevard SW and Steamboat Island Road in Thurston County, Reyer said.

Three more fires started on HWY 101 in Mason County between the Taylor Station Restaurant on SE Lynch Road and Shelton Matlock Road. The Mason County Sheriff's Office said those fires temporarily closed the northbound lanes of HWY 101 near Shelton.

Most of the fires were contained as of 5:30 p.m., according to Reyer.

Reyer said it "appears" the fires could have been intentionally set. Witnesses described a black or blue "box truck style" SUV that troopers are currently looking for in connection with these brush fires.

No license plate information was available. Washington State Patrol is asking anyone who may have information on these fires call 911.

Drivers should expect delays in that area as firefighters work to put out the fires.