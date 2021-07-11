Crews respond to fast-moving 3-alarm brush fire in Renton

Apartments in the area were briefly evacuated as a brush fire grew Sunday evening.

RENTON, Wash. — A fast-moving brush fire in southeast Renton forced residents living near the 3000 block of SE Royal Hills Drive to evacuate Sunday evening.

The fire near the Royal Hills Apartments, first reported around 5:30 p.m., was under control around 7 p.m.

Increased winds initially pushed flames toward multiple neighborhoods, prompting evacuations, according to Renton firefighters. People were back in their homes by 7:30 p.m.

"Every year this location is prone to serious brush fires," Renton Firefighters IAFF Local 864 tweeted. "Heavy fuels, on a plateau, with multiple apartment buildings as exposures. Command reporting large fire with multiple structures threatened at this time. Engines establishing defensive zones to protect homes at this time."