The 17-acre fire is in the area of Horseshoe Lake.

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — Crews are battling a two-alarm fire in the area of Horseshoe Lake near the Kitsap County/Pierce County line.

The fire was three to four acres around 8 p.m. and grew to 17 acres by 9 p.m.

The fire was contained around 9 p.m.

The fire is causing heavy smoke in the area and ash to fall in the northern areas of the Key Peninsula.

No evacuations are being ordered. No homes are threatened.