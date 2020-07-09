Cold Springs Fire in Okanogan Couny burning 172,000 acres, 10% contained

Authorities are investigating the death of a child and serious injury of his parents that were found within the Cold Springs Fire's perimeter on Wednesday.

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. — The Cold Springs and Pearl Hill Fires in Okanogan and Douglas Counties are burning a combined total of nearly 350,000 acres on Thursday.

The Cold Springs Fire is burning approximately 172,000 acres near Omak, located in Okanogan County, and is 10% contained as of Thursday morning. It began burning at about 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6.

Authorities are investigating the death of a one-year-old child and serious injury of his parents that were found within the fire perimeter on Wednesday.

Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley identified the child's parents on Wednesday as 31-year-old Jacob Hyland and 26-year-old Jamie Hyland of Renton, Washington. A family member identified their son as Uriel Hyland.

The family was trying to leave their property to get away from the Cold Springs Fire, Hawley said. Search-and-rescue crews found the couple and child along the bank of the Columbia River on Wednesday morning.

Jacob and Jamie Hyland are in critical condition and receiving treatment for burns at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Several structures and outbuildings have been lost in the Cold Springs Fire and its cause remains unknown.

Columbia River Road is closed as crews work to contain the wildfire. There are several downed power poles in the area, so it is critical for people to stay out of the burn area if possible.

There are Level 2 and 3 evacuations in place in place due to the fire.

Okanogan County Fairgrounds is open for livestock and has areas for RV campers. The Red Cross is coordinating shelter for those that have been evacuated.

Evacuees can contact the Red Cross at 509-670-5331.

Pearl Hill Fire

The Pearl Hill Fire is burning 174,000 acres nine miles east of Bridgeport, Washington, in Douglas County. It is 10% contained as of Wednesday.

Crews say the fire has damaged bridges and roadways in the area.

State Routes 17 and 172 and McNeil Canyon Road reopened on Wednesday to make evacuations and transportation of fire resources easier.

The Pearl Hill Fire started when the Cold Springs Fire in Okanogan County spotted across the Columbia River on Monday.