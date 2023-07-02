Fast-growing brush fire on Washington side of Columbia River, north of Hood River, prompts Level 3 evacuations

The Tunnel5Fire in southeast Skamania County, near Underwood, Washington, has grown to about 75 acres and prompted Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation orders.

UNDERWOOD, Wash. — A fast-growing brush fire near Underwood in southeast Skamania County, Washington, across the Columbia River from Hood River in Oregon, has prompted Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation orders. The fire had grown to about 75 acres as of 2:04 p.m. and is threatening about 100 structures, Washington fire officials reported.

The fire is burning near the Spring Creek Fish Hatchery on SR 14, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Crews were redirecting traffic Sunday morning.

At around 2 p.m. Sunday, Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation orders were activated for Cook Underhill Road, within a two-mile radius of the fire. Sign up for evacuation notices here

Here's what the evacuation levels mean

Level 1 Notice - Be Ready: Residents should be aware of the danger that exists in their area and monitor local media outlets for information. Residents with special needs should take note and begin making arrangements to evacuate. Evacuations at this time are voluntary.

Level 2 Notice - Be Set: This level indicates there is significant danger to your area, and residents should either voluntarily relocate to a shelter or outside of the affected area, or if choosing to remain, to be ready at a moment's notice. Emergency services cannot guarantee that they will be able to notify you if conditions rapidly deteriorate.

Level 3 Notice - Go Now: Danger to your area is current or imminent, and you should leave immediately. Listen to local media and watch for emergency personnel who may be coming by to give further instructions regarding the evacuation.