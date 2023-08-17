Brush fire blocks SR 9 in Skagit County

Both directions of the roadway are blocked, according to WSDOT.

PRAIRIE, Wash. — Both directions of State Route 9 are blocked in Skagit County due to a brush fire Thursday morning.

The road closure is about a mile north of Upper Samish Road, which is about 7 miles north of Sedro-Woolley, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Several agencies are responding to the fire, including the Washington State Patrol, Skagit County Sheriff's Office and Washington State Department of Transportation's Incident Response Team.

There is no estimated time the roadway will reopen. Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.

Fire officials have warned of excessive fire danger this week due to hot, dry conditions. A Red Flag Warning was issued for the western slopes of the Cascades earlier this week but has since expired.

