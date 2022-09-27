Bolt Creek Fire: 4-mile stretch of US 2 closed west of Skykomish

A four-mile stretch of US 2 west of Skykomish closed again Monday due to the Bolt Creek Fire. The fire has burned more than 11,000 acres.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — A four-mile stretch of US 2 west of Skykomish is closed due to the Bolt Creek Fire burning near the roadway. Three miles of US 2 closed Monday night, and the closure was extended to four miles Tuesday morning.

As of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, both directions of US 2 are closed between Northeast Old Cascade Highway and 747th Avenue Northeast in Skykomish (milepost 46-50), according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

The WSDOT said there is an additional closure point into Skykomish at the 5th Street North Bridge and US 2.

A 13-mile stretch of the roadway reopened Saturday after being closed for weeks due to the fire.

The WSDOT said crews would “assess the situation in the daylight” on Tuesday. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and expect more traffic on other cross-state highways like I-90.

The Bolt Creek Fire has been burning since Sept. 10 and has grown to an estimated 11,355 acres, according to InciWeb. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

#BoltCreekFire flare ups forced US 2 to shut down between mile posts 46-49 overnight. Crews will reassess this morning. We are live in Gold Bar about 10 miles west of the closure with the latest info @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/mV54Mj0S0F — Angeli Kakade (@angelikakade) September 27, 2022

Officials said hot and dry conditions on Tuesday slightly increased fire behavior, which resulted in more wildfire smoke in the area. The conditions are expected to last through Wednesday.

Air quality is expected to be moderate near the Cascades foothills in parts of Snohomish, King, and Peirce counties, but it should improve for most places out along the coast with onshore flow picking up Tuesday evening, according to KING 5 Meteorologist Rich Marriott.

The following evacuation orders are in effect as of Tuesday morning:

Areas south of US 2 near Index, including Index Estates and the Lake Serene Trailhead, and east of Skykomish from the Beckler River to Forest Service Road 66, north and south of US 2, including Foss River Road, are under Level 1 evacuations, which means get ready.

Baring, Grotto and the area along US 2 east to the Money Creek tunnel is under a Level 2 evacuation, which means get set. Skykomish is also under a Level 2 “get set to leave on short notice” level.