Wildfire smoke from Bolt Creek Fire drifting west over Snohomish County

Crews are removing trees burned by the Bolt Creek Fire along Highway 2 that are at risk of falling on the roadway.

INDEX, Wash. — Highway 2 between Index and Skykomish remains closed Monday as crews remove unsafe trees that were burned in the Bolt Creek Fire.

A 13-mile stretch of U.S. 2 is closed between Sunset Falls, which is just east of Index-Galena Road, (milepost 36) and Fifth Street North in Skykomish (milepost 49).

The trees that were burned in the fire could crash down onto the roadway, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Other hazards include falling rocks and rolling debris as the fire continues to destabilize terrain, according to the Northwest Incident Management Team 8.

The Bolt Creek Fire has been burning since Sept. 10 and has grown to 10,220 acres as of Monday morning, according to the fire management team.

Fire crews have completed 79% of their operational objective, which is to protect the Highway 2 corridor and prevent east-west spread. The north side of the fire is in the Wild Sky Wilderness and growth is expected to be minimal due to rock outcroppings and other holding features.

The management team estimates it will complete its objectives Tuesday, at which point fire management will be handed over to the Western Washington Type 3 team.

The fire moved “slowly” over the weekend due to favorable weather, the fire management team said.

However, onshore flow is pushing wildfire smoke westward into Snohomish County Monday morning and could impact air quality, according to the National Weather Service.

The following evacuations are in effect:

Index and Skykomish are under Level 1 evacuations, which means get ready. Baring, Grotto, and the area along U.S. 2 east to the Money Creek Tunnel is under a Level 2 evacuation, which means get set. The area along U.S. 2 from the west side of the Money Creek Tunnel to milepost 48 and Forest Service Road 65 or Beckler River Road is under a Level 3 evacuation, which means leave now.

The fire has damaged one outbuilding, according to the Northwest Incident Management Team 8.