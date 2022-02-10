Officials determine Bolt Creek Fire was 'human-caused'

The fire will cause smoky skies in Seattle and those closer to US 2 may experience "unhealthy for sensitive groups" air quality on Sunday.

SKYKOMISH, Wash. — The Western Washington Incident Management Team confirmed the Bolt Creek Fire was human-caused.

According to authorities, the fire has grown to approximately 12,070 acres and is 28% contained. The exact origin and cause details are still under investigation.

According to authorities, evacuation guidance for this fire is no longer in place for residents in both Snohomish and King counties. However, those traveling on U.S. 2 are urged to drive carefully and follow the reduced speed limit.

Residents in the area should remain alert as conditions could change quickly, and evacuations may again become necessary. Click here for the latest evacuation information.

According to the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency, the fire will continue to impact air quality on Sunday. The Greater Seattle area will experience "good" to "moderate" air quality as the fire burns. Some areas closer to US Route 2 could also see "unhealthy for sensitive groups" air quality.

The PS Clean Air Agency also said the smoke could stick around longer because winds are staying calm.

Sunday morning update: We expect air quality to be GOOD to MODERATE as we continue to see smoke from the Bolt Creek fire. Winds are remaining calm, so the smoke will likely stay around. Areas closer to US Route 2 may see short-term UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS air quality. pic.twitter.com/bECBIWygs2 — PS Clean Air Agency (@pscleanair) October 2, 2022

Over the weekend, firefighters will continue to monitor the containment lines while reinforcing them as necessary. They will also work on mop up, chipping and hazard tree mitigation in many of these areas.

In addition to the repair activities, the Burned Area Emergency Response Team (BAER) will continue their watershed assessments in the fire area over the weekend.