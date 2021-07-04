Batterman Fire in Douglas County grows to 1,000 acres, evacuation notices given

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says wind is causing rapid fire growth.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. — A wildfire in Douglas County is estimated to be at least 1,000 acres and growing rapidly.

Multiple structures are threatened.

Level 3 evacuation notices have been issued for some residents. An emergency shelter has been established at Eastmont High School.

Approximately 80 homes are under various evacuation level notifications.