Duration of ‘hazardous’ air in Washington is ‘unprecedented,’ experts say

Though the amount of wildfire smoke present this summer compared to a few years ago doesn't come close, our air quality has remained "hazardous" for longer.

SEATTLE — Though we've not spent nearly as much time breathing compromised air this year compared to 2017 and 2018, the amount of "hazardous" air present in just the past few days is exceptional, according to a coalition of agencies.

Calling the amount of time we have breathed "hazardous" air in the past few weeks "unprecedented," experts say the air hasn't been this bad, for this long in well over a decade.

We've spent less than 20% of our time between June through Sept. 14 breathing at least "unhealthy" air this year. Compare that to the 40% of time we spent breathing "unhealthy" and "very unhealthy" air between June through September of 2018, and nearly 30% in 2017 during the same time frame.

However, a much larger span of time this year has been spent breathing "hazardous" air.

"Take home message: Not the longest we've had to endure crummy air, but this is the dirtiest air we've had to breath (sic) as a state. And the season isn't over yet," experts write.

Washington state's air quality quickly degraded when smoke from California and Oregon wildfires pushed north.