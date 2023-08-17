What are the 3 wildfire evacuation levels and what do they mean?

Officials use a three-level system to alert residents to the threat of a wildfire and whether they need to evacuate. Here's what you should know.

SEATTLE — Wildfire season is ongoing in western Washington as the region continues to see hot and dry weather. It can be difficult to know what to do in the event a wildfire threatens you or your home and how to prepare.

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources and firefighting agencies use a three-level system to alert residents to the threat of a wildfire.

Here are the wildfire evacuation levels and what they mean from the U.S. Forest Service:

Level 1: Evacuation or protection alert

A wildfire threat is in your area. It would be wise to consider planning and/or packing, in the event an evacuation becomes necessary.

Level 2: Evacuation warning or notice

High probability of a need to evacuate.

You should prepare now by packing the necessary items and preparing your family, pets, and vehicle for potential departure. Remember the six-P’s:

Plan for the persons in your family (including a meeting place)

Personal items: Toiletries, food and water for two to three days and special personal possessions

Prescriptions: Have your full, current supply of prescriptions packed

Photographs (and other mementos) that cannot be replaced

Pets: Have a plan in place and pets secured so frightened pets don’t escape fenced yards or kennels

Papers: Pack all important papers, including reference phone numbers, account numbers, etc.

Now is the time to move persons with mobility or medical issues. If you have livestock or large animals, move them to a safe place now. Use common sense and evacuate at any time you feel uncomfortable or see active fire behavior.

Level 3: Evacuation request or order

Occupants of the affected area are asked to leave within a specified time period, by pre-designated routes. Perimeter roadblocks are typically established.

At this stage:

You should take your family, pets, and necessary items including medications and important papers and evacuate now

Check in with your local Red Cross shelter (even if you don’t intend to stay there) and tell them and let them know where you will be in case your family is looking for you

Drive with your lights on, safely and slowly remaining aware of your surroundings as you leave

Visit the Washington State Department of Natural Resources website for the latest information on current wildfires: dnr.wa.gov/Wildfires.

In the event you need to evacuate, track KING 5’s traffic resources to help you navigate western Washington roads and get to your destination safely.