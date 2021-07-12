Hundreds evacuating Nespelem area after wildfires spark overnight

SR 155 is open for people to evacuate from the fires. There are power outages and down phones in the area, according to DNR.

NESPELEM, Wash. — Three fires burning in Okanogan County have prompted Level 3 evacuations for Nespelem and surrounding areas. Resources from the Department of Natural Resources will arrive to help with the fire Tuesday morning.

Level 3 evacuations are in place for the town of Nespelem, the Colville Indian Agency and residents at Owhi Flats along Cache Creek Road.

Level 3 evacuations mean to evacuate now.

SR 155 is open to evacuate from the fires. A shelter is being set up by the Red Cross at the Grand Coulee Elementary School gym. There is also an evacuation center at the Nespelem Community Center at Schoolhouse Loop Road.

There are a number of road closures in the area:

Highway 155 at the Colville Indian Agency to Jackson Gas Station in Nespelem, WA. Traffic is being rerouted to Schoolhouse Loop Road.

Cache Creek Road at Nespelem is closed to Hwy 21 near Keller, WA.

Cache Creek Cutoff Road is closed at the Colville Indian Agency. All traffic is being rerouted onto Peter Dan Road north of Elmer City to Hwy 21 near Keller, WA.

There are power outages in the area and all phone lines are down, according to DNR as of 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

PHOTOS: Level 3 evacuations in Okanogan County 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

According to Okanogan Emergency Management, people should be aware of their surroundings and take action now. They said to be cautious of emergency vehicles responding. They advise not to wait for door-to-door notification and to take action if needed.

The largest fire is the Chuweah Creek Fire. According to DNR, the fire has burnt over 1,000 acres so far. Several structures are threatened including homes, tribal facilities and outbuildings.

According to Director of Public Safety Sabrina Desautel, all non-essential personnel in Nespelem will be on administrative leave Tuesday. In addition, Indian Health Services will be closed as well.

Okanogan Emergency Management believes the fires were started by lightning.

A level 3 evacuation has been put in place for Nespelem, Buffalo Lake, Agency, and Cash Creek. That means everyone needs to LEAVE NOW. State Route 155 is open for anyone needing to evacuate. A Red Cross Shelter is being set up in Coulee Dam. @KREM2 #WAwildfire pic.twitter.com/II5N5O5i8Z — Elizabeth (@Lil__Lizzo) July 13, 2021