Animals from California shelters have started arriving in western Washington and we could see more in the coming weeks.

The wildfires that devastated California have forced families from their homes and, in some cases, those families turned to animal shelters to house their pets until they can either go home or find somewhere else to live.

The shelters are now asking for help with animals that they were already trying to adopt. This week 11 cats came from a shelter in Los Angeles County and two dogs will arrive Friday night thanks to some help from Alaska Airlines.

Of those 11 cats, only one kitten was still at the shelter on Friday. It’s been a long road to a forever home for these animals.

“Flaco came to us Tuesday from Southern California as an effort to help open up space for displaced animals due to the Woolsley Fire,” Intake Manager Jess Charlton said.

Volunteers left Saturday morning and are on the road driving down to pick up a van full of dogs, and more could arrive in the coming days.

Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 5 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

“We get an email or a frantic text asking us or if we can take a couple of dogs here and there, and then they get them on the flight," Charlton said.

Seattle Humane does their part by trying to find the right homes and putting the word out. Some visitors at the shelter Friday came to see these animals.

“I actually will gravitate toward the one that might need the extra love and attention for any number of reasons,” Michael Stenfaa said. “I had some time available, and I kind of wanted to see if I could find somebody to come home with me.”

Stenfaa is confined to a wheelchair and says he shares a special connection with animals.

“I kind of have an interest in finding one with special circumstances,” Stenfaa said. “Being a disabled person myself, I have some compassion for animals who are injured."

They do have some animals with special needs. There’s a dog named Stuart who is deaf and knows sign language. He’s not a California evacuee, but workers say if you help any animal, you’re really helping all of them.

“It opens up a cage or kennel and allows us to help an animal coming to us from California," Charlton said.

© 2018 KING