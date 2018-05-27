A wildlife that broke out along State Route 150 in Chelan County prompted dozens of homeowners to be ready to evacuate and shut down the highway early Sunday.

The fire started between the towns of Chelan and Manson and put about 50 homes at either Level 1 or Level 2 evacuations, which means "be set" or "be ready" to evacuate. State Route 150, also known as the Chelan Manson Highway on the Chelan side of Boyd Road, was completely shut down to traffic between Chelan and Manson.

Department of Natural Resource firefighters fought the flames on the ground and from the air and quickly got a handle and the fire. Once it was contained, the evacuation notices were lifted and road reopened.

(Photos: Courtesy Jacqui Coe)

