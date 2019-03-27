Editor's note: The video above was originally published in March 2018.

Wouldn’t it be nice if you didn’t have to wait at the local Department of Licensing office so long while getting your license renewed?

Thanks to a pilot program in Tacoma, your wait time may soon be shorter. Starting in August 2018, the Tacoma licensing office installed cameras at four work counters and found that customers had to wait less. The cameras let customers stay with one DOL representative instead of having to walk back and forth between the camera and the computer when getting their pictures taken.

In mid-March DOL added cameras to all 14 Tacoma work stations.

Now, 300 cameras will be installed in 25 of the DOL’s busiest offices over the next three months. The work will happen mostly when the offices are scheduled to be closed to the public, except for three:

West Seattle: Friday and Saturday, May 17-18

Smokey point: Tuesday, June 18

Spokane Valley: Saturday, June 22 and Tuesday, June 25

Besides Tacoma, the other offices getting cameras are:

Bellingham

Bel-Red

Bremerton

Everett

Federal Way

Kelso

Kennewick

Kent

Lacey

Lynnwood

Mount Vernon

Parkland

Poulsbo

Puyallup

Renton

Seattle Downtown

Seattle West

Shoreline

Smokey Point

Spokane

Spokane Valley

Union Gap

Vancouver North

Vancouver East

Wenatchee

All work is expected to be completed by June.

Hopefully it’ll be a lot faster the next time you go in to get your picture taken at the DOL office.

