SEATTLE — The Seattle Public School District said the main factor in canceling school on Wednesday was the district’s already-planned early release. Now, students will have to make that day up at the end of the month.

Tuesday night, the district alerted parents that it would cancel classes on Wednesday. On Monday and Tuesday, the district issued two-hour delays because many in the area were dealing with light snow and cold temperatures.

“The fact that [Wednesday] is an early release day is perhaps the main factor that went into us decided to close schools. If it wasn’t an early release day, we probably wouldn’t have gone this direction and it would have been a delayed start,” said Tim Robinson, a spokesperson for the district.

A two-hour delay combined with an early release would leave students with a roughly three-hour school day.

Robinson said the forecast, road conditions and whether staff can get into Seattle, are all considered when the district is deciding whether to cancel classes.

In 2019, Seattle Public Schools canceled class a total of five days, all in February. Wednesday’s closure was the district’s first for 2020.

Seattle Public School students will make-up the canceled day on Wednesday, Jan. 29, which was scheduled as a staff-only day.

The district will continue to monitor conditions to make a determination for class on Thursday.

