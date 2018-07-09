Some Whole Foods employees are taking the first step toward unionizing.

Workers want to address what they say are changes to corporate culture and diminished pay under their new owner Amazon.com, reports the Wall Street Journal.

A group of workers sent an email to workers at the majority of the 490 Whole Foods stores proposing collective action to obtain an increased minimum wage, profit sharing, and other benefits. Amazon has opposed past organizing efforts by warehouse workers and other employees that are less visible to customers than grocery store clerks, says the Journal.

One Whole Foods employee told Gizmodo that since Amazon bought the company, there has been no talk of a pay increase.

"Amazon has just become this big weight where I haven’t been able to reap any benefits from the millions of dollars that Jeff Bezos makes,” said the Whole Foods employee. “There has been no whisper of any type of pay increase. At all. Prices have dropped only by a few cents and the items that got dropped were produce items which were already priced low. Amazon is a joke. Customers feel betrayed.”

