SEATTLE — For the first time in its 119-year history, a pair of white-naped cranes have hatched at Seattle’s Woodland Park Zoo.

The chicks hatched in early July and are the offspring of 8-year-old mom Laura and 9-year-old dad Cal. The zoo has had white-naped cranes for about 30 years, but none have reproduced until now.

“This is such a significant hatching and a symbol of hope for the vulnerable species,” said Mark Myers, bird curator at the zoo. “The successful breeding and hatching are attributed to the bond between the parents, the quality of their habitat, and the expert day-to-day care and dedication provided by our animal keepers.”

Cranes are monogamous creatures, according to Myers, and can have very high standards when it comes to choosing a mate. The birds will only breed once a strong bond is formed between the pair and that can take several years, said Myers.

Because of the time it takes for the birds to form a reproductive bond, and the growing loss of suitable habitat throughout the world, cranes are one of the most endangered families of birds, according to zoo officials.

“We’re very proud of our team and our new parents,” said Myers.

You can see and celebrate the hatching of the new chicks at Woodland Park Zoo’s Wild Asia: Asian Wildlife Conservation Day, on Saturday, Aug. 10th from 9:30-3:00 p.m.