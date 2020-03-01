WHITE CENTER, Wash. — The King County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify a suspect who assaulted an employee and stole money from a White Center pizza shop.

Deputies say the man entered the shop and headed directly to the back office where an employee was counting cash at closing time.

The suspect pushes the employee, surprising her. In surveillance video from the pizza shop, it appears that the woman is screaming at the robber while he attempts to quiet her down.

The man then grabs the bag of cash. The employee and the suspect fight over the bag for a few moments.

Once the suspect grabbed a hold of the bag, he roughly pushes the employee down and makes his escape on foot.

The suspect is described as a black man who is about 6'1". He was last seen wearing a black winter hat, a black sweatshirt, and sweatpants with black Nike sandals.

"Let's get this guy in to custody before he hurts someone else," King County deputies said in a Facebook post.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for anyone who has information that leads to an arrest.

The incident occurred on Dec. 30 in the 9800 block of 16th Avenue SW.

The employee is doing alright and is back at work.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the King County Sheriff's Office at (206)-296-3311 and reference case #C19050197. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crimestoppers at p3tips.com.