White Center community pool at risk of closing due to COVID-19 restrictions

The Evergreen Community Aquatic Center and other community pools could be forced to close forever while coronavirus restrictions keeps visitors away.

Evergreen Community Aquatic Center in White Center could become another non-profit forced to shut its doors permanently if the community doesn't jump in to help.

The future of this pool and others will be at stake even once they get the go-ahead to fully reopen.

On a typical summer day, Evergreen pool is pretty busy.

"It can get pretty packed. It’s always filled with a lot of the normal kids that we see,” said Serina Lopez, the assistant manager for Evergreen Community Aquatic Pool.

On Friday, it looked vastly different from what it would usually look like pre-COVID-19.

Coronavirus restrictions have forced the aquatic center to put a pause on some its programs for safety reasons.

"We cannot run any kind of swimming lessons. We can’t have any of our community groups come in. So I think the whole community really feels the impact,” said Nicole Nikula, the aquatics director.

The non-profit is open for swim team practices, with social distancing in place, but that's about it.

"If we don’t get some donations, we would have to close by the end of the year,” said Nikula.

With the pool barely hanging on, they're trying to raise $15,000 in order to keep the pool open long term.

"As one of the only local swimming pools... all pools are kind of feeling the heat right now... but we are a non-profit in the area, so it’s always super hard on us,” said Nikula.

In this stretch of summer heat, options to cool off are limited right now. City pools are closed until at least Phase Three and people are flocking to local beaches and lakes, leaving non-profits like Evergreen desperate for community backing to withstand the pandemic.