Horse rescued after falling into concrete well on Whidbey Island

The horse was found 8-feet below the surface in a concrete well device.

WHIDBEY ISLAND STATION, Wash. — Rescue crews were able to get a horse out of an 8-foot concrete well cistern device along Highway 20 on Whidbey Island.

North Whidbey Fire and Rescue said the horse fell in around 10 a.m. from an area just north of the naval station near the northwest corner of the island.

Crews treated it as a technical rescue and had called a veterinarian to the scene to sedate the horse.

The horse was removed from the well by 12:25 p.m. and was being treated. It is expected to be OK, according to individuals at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.