Where to watch fireworks in western Washington this Fourth of July

WASHINGTON — With many firework displays canceled in western Washington this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, communities are coming up with new ways to commemorate the holiday.

Several cities are hosting virtual events, where people can watch firework shows online via live streaming, or drive-in events for families and small groups to meet social distancing requirements.

Below is a list of some of the events happening around western Washington for the Fourth of July.

FRIDAY, JULY 3:

Tacoma Rainiers 3rd of July Fireworks Virtual Watch Party - 9:45 p.m.

The Tacoma Rainiers plan to stream its annual 3rd of July fireworks show starting around 9:45 p.m. Saturday and it's expected to go through 10 p.m.

People will be able to view it live on the Tacoma Rainiers Facebook page. People interested in watching can learn more details here.

SATURDAY, JULY 4:

Auburn Virtual 4 on the 4th - All day event

The Auburn Parks, Arts & Recreation Department is hosting an all-day virtual Fourth of July celebration, without the fireworks.

The department is encouraging people to either walk, run, swim, bike or hike for four miles during a time that's convenient for them on Saturday, July 4. And after the activity, participants are asked to email events@auburnwa.gov a

nd include your name, photo evidence of your participation, along with a screenshot of your distance or route and next week, the department will email finisher certificates to all participants that email.

Participation is free, and the department said they hope their virtual "4 on the 4th" program will help people get moving this holiday.

For more information, click here.

Celebrate Kirkland Virtual 4th of July Event - Noon

The Kirkland Downtown Association and Celebrate Kirkland Leadership Team are hosting their first-ever virtual Celebrate Kirkland 4th of July event.

The event kicks off at noon and will be streamed on the city of Kirkland Facebook page, the Kirkland Television YouTube channel, and Kirkland Granicus Stream, Comcast Cable Channel 21 and Ziply Cable Channel 31.

People can access those pages and learn more by clicking here.

Marysville 4th of July Fireworks - 10 p.m.

The city of Marysville is hosting a virtual celebration capped off with live fireworks on the 4th beginning at dark, around 10 p.m. People can tune into 101.1 KXA Radio for a synchronized music show to accompany the fireworks.

This year’s show has been moved to the Marysville waterfront on the south end of the city and the aerial show will take place higher in the sky. The show will be visible from the downtown area and the east hill neighborhoods.

For more information, click here.

Puyallup Red, White and Kaboom Drive-In Fireworks - 5-10:30 p.m.

The Puyallup Red, White and Kaboom annual 4th of July celebration will be different this year, with organizers changing it to a drive-in event.

The Puyallup/Sumner Chamber of Commerce and Bill Korum's Puyallup Nissan are hosting the event at the Gold, Teal and Red lots at the Washington State Fairgrounds.

People attending are encouraged to decorate their car and win prizes, enjoy streaming live music, food trucks and more. The event will end with a fireworks show put on by Multicare.

To gain entry, people must purchase a $20 vehicle pass in advance. $10 optional add-on Family Fun Bucket includes goodies for all ages, including bottled water, hand sanitizer, glow bracelet, bubbles, popcorn, licorice, train whistle and more.

For more information, click here.

Port Angeles 4th of July Celebration - 8-10 p.m. and at 10:15 p.m.

The Port Angeles Chamber of Commerce is encouraging family and small group gatherings for the Fourth of July holiday and will be live streaming an evening concert and providing a firework show along the Port Angeles waterfront.

The evening concert will be closed to the public but will be live-streamed online featuring a local favorite band, Black Diamond Junction. The concert will be performed from 8-10 p.m. and the annual fireworks show will begin at about 10:15 p.m.

For more information and where to watch the show live, click here.

To commemorate and celebrate Seafair 2020 amid their canceled events due to COVID-19, KING 5 has partnered with the legacy summer festival to produce two special programs to air on KING 5. They include a July 4 fireworks special and an August 1 hydroplane special.

The Seafair Family Fourth Flashback will air on July 4 at 10 p.m., hosted by New Day Northwest’s Margaret Larson. It will include a look back at two classic KING 5 fireworks shows, one from 2001 and the other from 1990. The one-hour program will play alongside a musical soundtrack featuring songs like “America” from Ray Charles and “Stars & Stripes Forever,” performed live in 1990 by the Seattle Symphony.