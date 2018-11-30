It's that time of year again to unpack the holiday lights and test them out. If you find yourself unsure of what to do with dead strands, try recycling your holiday lights instead of tossing them in the garbage this year.
Check out this list and take your lights to one of the locations below:
Bainbridge Island ACE Hardware
635 High School Rd NE, Bainbridge Island, WA
(206) 842-9901
Girl Scouts of Western Washington (various locations)
1(800) 541-9852
2420 32nd Ave W, Seattle, WA
(206) 282-1916
9000 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle, WA
(206) 522-3324
McLenon Hardware (7 Puget Sound locations)
(425) 264-1599
Metro Parks Tacoma headquarters
4702 S. 19th St., Tacoma, WA
(253) 305-1022
11610 Trek Dr E, Eatonville, WA
(360) 832-6117
5400 N Pearl St, Tacoma, WA
(253) 404-3673
Recology CleanScapes (various locations)
(206) 859-6700
1919 S Tyler St, Tacoma, WA
(253) 404-3930
3510 S Mullen, Tacoma, WA
(253) 502-2100
2815 Rochester St W, University Place, WA
(253) 564-3212
219 Frontage Rd N, Pacific, WA
(206) 497-9979