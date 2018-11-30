It's that time of year again to unpack the holiday lights and test them out. If you find yourself unsure of what to do with dead strands, try recycling your holiday lights instead of tossing them in the garbage this year.

Check out this list and take your lights to one of the locations below:

Bainbridge Island ACE Hardware

635 High School Rd NE, Bainbridge Island, WA

(206) 842-9901

Girl Scouts of Western Washington (various locations)

1(800) 541-9852

Magnolia ACE Hardware

2420 32nd Ave W, Seattle, WA

(206) 282-1916

Maple Leaf ACE Hardware

9000 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle, WA

(206) 522-3324

McLenon Hardware (7 Puget Sound locations)

(425) 264-1599

Metro Parks Tacoma headquarters

4702 S. 19th St., Tacoma, WA

(253) 305-1022

Northwest Trek Wildlife Park

11610 Trek Dr E, Eatonville, WA

(360) 832-6117

Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium

5400 N Pearl St, Tacoma, WA

(253) 404-3673

Recology CleanScapes (various locations)

(206) 859-6700

Tacoma Nature Center

1919 S Tyler St, Tacoma, WA

(253) 404-3930

Tacoma Recycling Center

3510 S Mullen, Tacoma, WA

(253) 502-2100

UP Refuse—Recycling Center

2815 Rochester St W, University Place, WA

(253) 564-3212

Uptekk Recycling Center

219 Frontage Rd N, Pacific, WA

(206) 497-9979

