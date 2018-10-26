The Seattle Police Department is collecting prescription drugs for National Drug Take Back Day this Saturday, October 27.

Prescription drugs in pill or patch form can be dropped off at any of the five Seattle Police Department precincts Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Drugs in liquid or needle form will not be accepted. The drug disposal is free and anonymous.

The one-day emphasis is an opportunity for households to safely dispose of prescription drugs that may be expired, unwanted, or potentially dangerous. This is the 16th event in eight years, organized by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Earlier this year, the DEA collected nearly 475 tons of prescription drugs at more than 5,800 sites across the country.

The initiative is considered a vital public safety issue to keep potentially harmful and addictive drugs out of the wrong hands. Other methods of disposal, such as flushing pills or throwing them away, can pose safety and health hazards.

For more information about Saturday's event, including other drop-off sites, click here.

© 2018 KING