When is the last time it rained in Seattle?

A 'trace' of rain isn't enough to break our dry spell. Here's how much longer it could last.

SEATTLE — We've had 47 consecutive days without measurable rain at Sea-Tac Airport as of Saturday, one of the longest dry stretches the area has ever seen.

Some areas did receive a trace on Saturday, but that isn't a measurable amount.

The National Weather Service records July 2021 as the 5th driest on record since 1945.

We are number 4 in the top five longest dry stretches at 47 days.

The top stretch goes to the summer of 2017 with 55 consecutive days without measurable rain.

We could cut the streak just short of the record with a better chance of more widespread showers toward the end of the week.