Whatcom County resident wins famous cheese roll competition in England

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Western Washington University graduate Cooper Cummings has returned from a trip to England with a unique bragging right.

Cummings won a 7-pound wheel of Double Gloucester cheese during an extremely cheesy competition that draws competitors from around the world.

During Cooper’s Hill Cheese Roll at Cooper's Hill, near Gloucester in England, racers chase the rolling cheese down a nearly vertical, 200-yard hill. The rules are simple: make it to the bottom of the hill first. The giant rolling cheese leads the way and can reach a speed of 70-plus miles per hour. The first racer to finish behind the cheese gets to limp away with it.

Cooper Cummings crossed well ahead of a perennial contender.

It might be a wild race, but it’s historic and has been held at Cooper’s Hill since at least 1826.

Cooper Cummings of Whatcom County was perhaps uniquely qualified to do well in the race. Cummings only hung up his collegiate athlete cleats in 2022. He was a four-year track and field athlete in high school and continued at Western, where he competed in the Decathlon and excelled in high jump and the pole vault.

He played high school football and carried his love of the sport with him on his chest for the cheese rolling race as he scrambled down the hill in a Seahawks jersey.

“My dad had the idea to wear the white jersey so I would stand out and it’s Seahawks so I gotta represent,” Cummings said.

He earned further style points by defeating a legendary cheese chasing British Army veteran who’s won the annual cheese rolling a record 23 times.

“I won the cheese and I got to meet cheese rolling legend Chris Anderson,” Cummings said.

The female race resulted in another dramatic finish that had the winner crossing the line unconscious. Nineteen-year-old Delaney Irving from British Columbia said she bumped her head and then the next thing she knew she was being handed the cheese.

What’s next for Cummings?

“My vision was to win the cheese roll and then compete on American Ninja Warrior,” said Cummings.