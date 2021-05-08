Here's what you need to know before visiting Canada when the border reopens Monday

Canada will allow fully vaccinated Americans across its border starting Aug. 9, but there are several steps people need to take before traveling.

SEATTLE — Starting Monday, Aug. 9 at 12:01 a.m. EDT, Americans can cross the border into Canada.

But there are several steps Americans will have to take before stepping foot on Canadian soil.

Here's what you need to know:

You must be fully vaccinated 14 days before you cross the border.

You can’t go if you have any COVID-19 symptoms.

You have to bring your COVID-19 vaccination card – or a photo of it – and submit it ahead of time through the “ArriveCAN app” or online through the ArriveCAN web portal.

You need a negative COVID-19 test result, taken within 72 hours of crossing the border. Even with that, some people will be randomly tested upon entry.

You don’t need to quarantine once you’re there, but you must provide a quarantine plan and be prepared to isolate – if the border patrol orders you to. And if they do, and you don’t, you’ll be fined $5,000 each day you’re there.

You still need a valid passport or an enhanced driver’s license, same as pre-pandemic.

What about kids? Children 12 and older are eligible for the vaccine, so they need to be fully vaccinated. Children 11 and under can go with a parent or guardian who is vaccinated, but they must take a coronavirus test on the 1st and 8th days after crossing the border.