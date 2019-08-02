Drivers in Seattle and throughout the region often wonder why so many streets remain covered in snow or ice following a snowstorm. Here's what you need to know about snow plowing and ice removal in King County.

Which roads in King County will be plowed and sanded this winter during a countywide storm?

Emergency routes that connect police and fire stations, hospitals and other emergency centers have priority when it comes to snow removal. Principal arterial roadways (like I-5) are also considered high priority for snow plows. The county can only plow 15 percent of county roads this year because funding for King County Road Services (the money used to maintain roads, bridges and drainage structures) has decreased since 2009 when property and gas taxes got smaller.

Why can’t King County hire more snowplow drivers in the winter?

Since the Pacific Northwest winters are typically mild, the extra crew would only be needed for a few days so hiring more workers may not have a big impact. There’s also a limited number of people who are licensed and trained to drive snowplows, which makes it hard to find more workers.

What is the difference between anti-icing, de-icing and pre-wetting?

Anti-icing happens before snow starts so the snow has less ability to stick to the roads. Two chemicals used in anti-icing are sodium chloride (salt) and calcium chloride, which is used on unincorporated county roads.

De-icing happens after the snow has already fallen and ice has compacted to the roads. King County uses anti-icing treatments more than de-icing treatments, because the latter can make the roads slippery once they’re applied.

Pre-wetting is when a salt and sand mixture and treated with liquids before they’re put on the road, so they can stick to the road better. It helps the melting process

What is the environmental impact of ice removal and prevention?

De-icers and anti-icers can hurt the environment when used in high amounts since they can easily become part of runoff water. Anti-icers are slightly less damaging since less amounts of it need to be applied than de-icer. It is better to shovel or plow snow than to treat it with a lot of anti- or de-icer. Sand can also clog drains and ditches, so they have to be cleaned up afterward.

How will road salt affect my car?

Anti-icing products with chloride in them can be corrosive to steel. Newer vehicles with plastic, fiberglass and stainless steel are less susceptible to corrosion. It’s a good idea to wash your car every so often during the winter months to get the anti-icing chemicals off.

Where can I find info on plow routes for state highways and cities?

For areas in Seattle, Renton, Maple Valley, Auburn, Woodinville and Bellevue, you can check WSDOT’s snow and ice page. The state manages state highways and freeways. Look here for King County snow routes and here for Snohomish county plow routes.